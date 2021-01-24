COVID-19 vaccine rollout and accessibility

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Across Pennsylvania, COVID-19 vaccinations continue to expand.

The commonwealth says more than a half million Pennsylvanians have received a single dose. More than 111,000 reportedly have both doses.

But, now 3.5 million people are eligible for the COVID vaccine, with the latest recommendations. And there’s more confusion over the expanded rollout, and accessibility of the vaccines.

“There’s a little over 400 vaccine providers right now that have vaccine available, but the Department of Health has over 1,000 enrolled right now so we can expand that system. The limiting factor at this point is the vaccine,” PEMA director Randy Padfield said.

“But we’re not clearly communicating expectations for people about how long this might take, what the process is, where do they go,” Senator Lindsey Williams, (D) 38th District, said.

State lawmakers are calling for a statewide registration and notification system for available vaccines. So far in northeastern and central Pennsylvania, more than 75,000 people have been at least partially vaccinated. More than 16,000 of them have come from Luzerne County.