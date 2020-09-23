COVID-19 vaccine research continues

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While we await a COVID-19 vaccine, antibody testing continues to be critical to detect the virus.







One of the main focuses of vaccine research is the spike protein. It is the sole protein on the novel coronavirus surface and is the common target for vaccines because of its neutralizing antibodies.

What this means is the antibodies interfere with the ability of the virus to dock onto human cells and infect them.

Reporter Mark Hiller speaks with microbiologist Glen Hansen and Siemens Healthineers President of Laboratory Diagnostics Deepak Nath for an update about the current state of research for a COVID-19 vaccine tonight on Eyewitness News.