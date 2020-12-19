COVID-19 testing site draws hundreds

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Hundreds of people have already been tested for COVID-19 at a temporary drive-thru clinic near Wilkes-Barre.

The first two days of the coronavirus pop-up testing clinic at Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino are now finished.

Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment are providing the free swab tests on a first come, first serve basis.

Luzerne County was chosen because it’s considered a hot spot.

The county had 267 new cases of COVID-19 reported this morning and nearly 15,000 to date.

“It is important for people to get tested because to stop the spread of COVID-19. Even though you are asymptomatic meaning that you don’t show symptoms it’s very important that people get tested to stop the spread,” said Craig Chance, RN, AMI Team Lead.

“Giving people a peace of mind and allowing people to actually have a test here for free without having a doctor’s prescription. The results here are quick in return,” said Dave Elmore, Deputy Director, Luzerne County EMA.

The testing clinic at Mohegan Sun Pocono runs through Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Another pop-up clinic, same days and same hours, is located in Danville at the Montour-Delong Community Fairgrounds.