COVID-19 Task Force seeks solutions

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Solutions to problems caused by the coronavirus crisis are not easy to come by. It’s why Luzerne County is turning to the community to find ways of overcoming some key obstacles during the pandemic.





Luzerne County Manager Dave Pedri announced over the weekend the formation of a COVID-19 Crisis Management Task Force.

“They are uncertain times for everyone. I think the biggest concern is the unknown at this point,” said Jim Brogna, Allied Services Strategic Partnership VP and member of the Luzerne County COVID-19 Crisis Management Team.

Allied Services Vice President of Strategic Partnership Development now has an additional job. Jim Brogna has agreed to voluntarily serve on the Luzerne County COVID-19 Crisis Management Team as part of the Human Services/Non-Profits Subcommittee.

“I hope the small role that I can play is effective communications. I think one of the biggest challenges during a crisis is having effective communications but also collaboration,” said Brogna.

Dozens of community leaders from 10 specialized fields make up the county’s COVID-19 Crisis Management Team including local government, health, and education.

“What I’m hoping we can bring is that we really have a more definite to how long this is going to go or is this going to be the way we end the school year. I think a lot of people probably feel that’s what it’s going to be,” said Robert Mehalick, Superintendent of Crestwood School District.

“We all have the same concerns how this virus is going to affect economically, certainly personally, the quality of care, personal protective equipment, all the things that are necessary,” said Brogna.

Luzerne County’s COVID-19 Crisis Management Team Members plan to have their first conference calls this week