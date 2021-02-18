Healthbeat: COVID-19 survivor details experience, shares message of hope

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 60-year-old Ted Wampole, the Luzerne County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director and former Wilkes-Barre City Administrator, is a survivor of COVID-19.

He was infected last November with the virus that also hit several members of his family. Wampole feared for his life when symptoms were at their worst and credits his family physician with intervening to help prevent having to be hospitalized and a potentially devastating outcome.

After surviving his serious health scare from which he is still recovering, he shares a message of vigilance and hope with Eyewitness News Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller at 5 p.m.

