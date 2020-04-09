COVID-19 Regional Code Enforcement partnership formed

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State and local leaders announce the formation of a COVID-19 regional code enforcement partnership.

State Senator John Yudichak and officials from the Lower South Valley and Mountain Council of Governments representing numerous Luzerne County communities spoke about the partnership. They say the goal is to make sure companies are operating under the governor’s life-sustaining rules and are following health and safety guidelines.

“That we can effectively and collaboratively work together, whether it is from the police standpoint or code enforcement standpoint. The local codes will be enforced at the local level and the reporting component comes into effect where we are reporting any violations of Secretary Levine’s order,” Yudichak said.

The enforcement partnership plans to inform companies they must implement COVID-19 safety guidelines, along with making sure they are following all municipal codes.

They will also report COVID-19 violations to federal and state authorities. Click here for more information.