COVID-19 outbreak at Lycoming County long-term care facility

MUNCY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Long Term Care Facility Muncy Place confirmed to Eyewitness News yesterday they’re currently handling nearly 40 active cases of COVID-19. Two residents have died.

Now, Lycoming County has moved to renew its disaster declaration another 90 days.

“We recognize that COVID-19 is still active in our community, and it’s necessary for us to continue to get federal and state finds,” said Rick Mirabito, Lycoming County Commissioner.

The latest outbreak of COVID-19 in Lycoming County taking place at UPMC Muncy Place.

38 active cases at the facility leading to two resident deaths.

The hospital says they’re following all state and federal protocols, saying in a statement:

“UPMC is following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and working with local public health authorities to identify and contact individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19. This includes facility employees, residents and family members.”

Karen Koch is an advocacy official for Williamsport’s Center for Independent living.

She says helping residents transition out of congregate living during the pandemic is an option that’s been overlooked.

“Congregate living is not the best way to go and we’re seeing that. People are dying left and right in these facilities, and it just appears that nobody seems to address the need to transition folks,” said Koch.

Lycoming County Officials are taking action. County Commissioners voted to extend their disaster declaration for another 90 days due to rising numbers in the area.

Commissioner Rick Mirabito says he hopes local residents will step up in the way previous generations of Americans have done for us.

“We’re asking them to just care about other people enough to wear a mask so you protect them. We should be able to show that level of respect to the people that passed on, and gave us so much, and do it in their memory,” said Mirabito.

A silver lining in all of this is that of the 24 positive resident cases at Muncy Place, 19 are asymptomatic. The hospital says of the 14 staff members who tested positive, 11 are self-isolating while three have fully recovered.