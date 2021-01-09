COVID-19 memorial on display in Columbia County

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One local family who lost one of their own to COVID-19 created a memorial to honor those who have lost their lives during this pandemic.

Luminaries were lit Saturday evening to remember each of the 559 people in Columbia, Luzerne and Montour counties who lost their lives from COVID-19. Organizers tell us they hope it puts a face to those who died, instead of just remaining a statistic.

“To the other COVID families, we understand your pain and your loss,” said Shannon Hembach Ferrara of Berwick.

Three sisters came together Saturday afternoon to work on a memorial for those who died from COVID-19. 559 luminaries, bags with sand and LED lights in them, represent the 559 people who lost their lives to the virus in Montour, Columbia and Luzerne County.

“And we are doing this event for you as much as for your lost loved one, so that also know you are not alone in your struggles in your grief,” said Hembach Ferrara.

To the sisters, the memorial is also a way to grieve for their older brother Chad who died in April because of the virus.

“It’s just been a really hard loss. I think some day I’ll get past the point of crying and be able to have happy memories. But it’s still hard to talk about,” said Denise Whitmire of Berwick.

Chad was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 15 and two weeks later died at the age of 49. His sister Tonya tells us he was in and out of the hospital, but on the last day he was taken to the ICU and the doctor told her family Chad had suffered two cardiac arrests.

“She said that she would go into the room with the iPad so that we could FaceTime him. At that point in time we got to see him while they were performing CPR on him. And then told them to stop and seven of us were at my sister Shannon’s and we got to say goodbye to him,” said Tonya Bobersky of Berwick.

The memorial spreads out on the lawn of the East Front Street home. It includes a board where people can put up pictures of their own loved ones whom they lost to COVID-19, along with their families, who are also suffering.

“Let’s put a fact to all of the victims ’cause it’s not just about the lives lost , it’s about the devastation that’s been left behind,” said Bobersky.

Hembach Ferrara tells us she’s even received requests to put up pictures of people from out of state.

“We’re honored, extremely honored that they would reach out to use to want to include their loved one in our project,” said Hembach Ferrara.

The sisters say the memorial is also a way to get people to realize how serious COVID-19 is. They ask those who visit to maintain social distancing and other precautions.

The memorial will be held for as long as the luminaries manage to stay lit. It is located at 1227 East Front Street in Berwick.