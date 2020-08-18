COVID-19 issues create problems in collecting census information

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The census comes around every ten years and is important in funding the area you live. This year, however, due to COVID-19, census information collectors were not able to go door to door for months.

This has halted getting important information for the census.

“People are in their houses, they are afraid to come out. So I’m sure that has slowed the process of collecting the census,” said Chris Chermak.



For county commissioners like Chris Chermak from Lackawanna County, the clock is ticking. With just over a month until the census numbers need to be in some local counties have seen a decrease in the number of people participating.

In Susquehanna County, Commissioner Elizabeth Arnold says the number of people who have self-reported is less than half as much as past years.



“For every one person that does not respond to the census, out county loses out on 21 hundred dollars per year,” said Elizabeth Arnold.

The funding received based on census data can directly impact the county you live in, making it a better place for everyone to live.



Alan Hall, a Susquehanna County Commissioner, says the lack of information can negativly impact the area.



“If you don’t think the roads are great now., you don’t think you can get enough services at the hospital or the school? Don’t fill the census out, it’s going to get a lot worse,” said Alan Hall.

Comissioner Judy Herschel says partaking in the census is easy to do and can be done in several ways. You can mail in a questionnaire, fill out a form online, or call in.

“There are so many different options. There really is not an excuse to not get it done. It is so important for our community to capture everyone we can,” said Judy Herschel.

No matter where you live it’s important to be counted.



Numbers for the census are due on September 30th so you have more than a month to fill out your form if you haven’t already.