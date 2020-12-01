COVID-19 impact on the holidays

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Now that Thanksgiving is behind us the Pennsylvania Department of Health is concerned about the potential impact of holiday travel on the spread of COVID-19.

The state is seeing some of the highest daily numbers since the start of the pandemic. The health department says Pennsylvanians may need to quarantine after Thanksgiving.

Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, and updated health department orders, most people kept their celebrations local and their guest lists short this Thanksgiving. Paul Ansback of Pittston went to a small dinner at his brother’s house nearby.

It was really small. Not even eight people,” Ansback said.

He says he’d normally have about 20 people at his Thanksgiving table. Wanda Blessing stayed at home in Wilkes-Barre for Thanksgiving. Blessing works in a local nursing home where she says they’re doing everything they can to protect residents from the virus.

“Every year they make them a special dinner and they do have what they call window visits with their families,” Blessing said.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says those who had gatherings large or small with people outside their household over the holiday weekend should consider quarantining. If you have any symptoms, get tested, and people should even consider getting tested a week after traveling.

“Our recommendation for the upcoming holidays is to please stay home and I know that that is a tremendous sacrifice for Christmas, for Hanukkah, for Kwanza, and for New Year’s, but our recommendation is to stay home within your household, not to travel, not to go on planes, not to go on trains, and other means of travel and to stay home and to communicate and be with your extended family and friends on remote platforms,” Dr. Levine said.

As a healthcare worker, Blessing says she really hopes people listen.

Please don’t travel. Stay home, stay with your family, do what’s necessary. We have to stop the spread of this virus,” Blessing said.

Almost everyone Eyewitness News talked to Monday evening told us they chose not to travel for Thanksgiving this year. Some said they stayed home because their employers were enforcing quarantine requirements.

The Department of Health has no plans for further mitigations at this time.