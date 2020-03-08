COVID-19 Fears

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — And now there are four.

We know the number of presumptive novel coronavirus cases has doubled in Pennsylvania. Just one day after the governor announced two presumed cases, including one in northeastern Pennsylvania, the Wolf administration announced two more.

Both reported Saturday evening are in Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania. Another case in that part of the commonwealth was confirmed in Delaware County. And the fourth is a man in Wayne County. With COVID-19 spreading, Eyewitness News spoke to community members to see how they’re coping with it in our region.

“I worry about it coming through PA all the time. I’m watching the news on it and it’s just really crazy what’s going on in this world,” John Hill of Old Lycoming Fire Department said.

Now that one Wayne County man is self-quarantined for two weeks after doctors say he has a presumptive positive test results for a case of novel coronavirus, community members are precautious.

“Hope everybody is taking the action to take care of yourself, washing your hands, handling their business, and do what they need to do and be safe,” Hill said.

“It’s a little scary but I think the best thing we can do is listen to the advice the doctors are giving you on TV, wash your hands as frequently or as many times as you can. Stay away from large crowds and just pay attention to where you are at,” Linda Sterling of the Williamsport Visitors Bureau said.

Tourists are frequently stopping in the Williamsport Visitors Bureau where Sterling works. She says although they have a giant bottle of hand sanitizer, she’s hoping it doesn’t run out too soon.

“All the shelves are getting empty. It’s very difficult to buy hand sanitizers, soap of any kind. It’s just crazy,” Sterling said.

According to retail industry data, consumer demand for hand sanitizers has soared 1,400 percent in recent weeks.

“Oh my God, it’s crazy, like and they say you can make your own with alcohol and all that and we probably will start, have to because it’s just disappearing off the shelves,” Tania Adams said.

Experts say in any case, the best thing you can do is continue to wash your hands, stay home when you are sick, and cover your coughs and sneezes.

All four confirmed presumptive cases of novel coronavirus in Pennsylvania are reported to be mild illnesses. Nationwide, the number of suspected novel coronavirus deaths stands at 19.