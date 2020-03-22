COVID-19 Congressional aid

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBRE/WYOU) — The Senate convened a rare weekend session Saturday with the aim of drafting an economic rescue package.

Key congressional and White House officials met on Capitol Hill for more talks on an aid package. Some officials say that could balloon to $2 trillion.

The package would provide paychecks for suddenly jobless Americans, money for hospitals, and aid to industries hurt by the healthcare crisis. Senate leaders say negotiations are making swift and important progress.

“It’s only been two days since Senate Republicans introduced the Coronavirus Aid Relief & Economic Security Act to give shape and structure to these urgent discussions. We put forward four objectives,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

“If we don’t provide these resources right now, what is already a dire situation will – not could – become catastrophic,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Senate leaders hope to hold an initial vote on the rescue package Sunday and then pass it on Monday.