WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in Pennsylvania.

With this, comes a lot of schools transitioning to online learning.

Eyewitness News Reporter Nicole Rogers spoke with a representative, from the Pennsylvania State Education Association, about the possibility of schools suspending in-person classes statewide.

We’ll have a breakdown of how districts make their decisions regarding COVID-19 and moving classes to remote learning tonight at 11.