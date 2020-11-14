COVID-19 cases on the rise as Thanksgiving nears

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Reconnecting with family is important, especially during a year with such high levels of isolation.

We stopped at Schiel’s Family Market in Wilkes-Barre to tackle the topic of rising COVID-19 cases and Thanksgiving.

The CDC says there’s much to consider when deciding whether to have turkey with family this year.

For instance, the number of people, location, travel exposure and more come into play.

One shopper who’s a local healthcare worker discourages traditional big get-togethers.

“You’re not going to have your family, okay? COVID is rampant and we have to protect ourselves. It’s not just protecting ourselves, it’s protecting others,” said Darlene Schaffer, Healthcare Worker.

The CDC says the more people you interact with at a gathering and the longer it lasts, the higher the potential risk of becoming infected.

