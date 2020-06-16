Courtdale Police Chief suspended over Facebook post

COURTDALE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The longtime police chief of Courtdale Borough, Chris Matello, has been suspended for two weeks without pay for making an inappropriate Facebook post.

The post was in reaction to the riots and violence taking place across the country.

The Facebook post read: “Just start shooting….This will end quick!!!!! This is making me sick!!!!!!!”

Matello confirmed that he made the post, which has since been removed.

Chief Matello tells Eyewitness News he is not against the protestors, but was reacting to the violence he had seen across the county.

