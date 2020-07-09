Couple charged with homicide of 3- month-old infant

HONESDALE, WANYE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wayne Tompkins, 32, of Canadensis, and Emily Ann Mack, were arraigned Thursday at the Wayne County Courthouse and have been charged with the homicide of 3-month-old Willow Tompkins.

Police say they responded to a home in Gouldsboro back in September of 2019 after receiving a call about a non-responsive infant. When they arrived, they say they found deplorable living conditions in the home. The infant’s body was badly bruised and cold to the touch.

Willow was transported to Moses Taylor Hospital where she was pronounced dead. A doctor at the hospital observed that the bruising on the infant’s body was “characteristic of shaken baby syndrome.”

The coroner says the infant died after sustaining multiple injuries and exposure to drugs. According to a toxicity report, the baby tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine.

A search warrant was executed at the residence and officials found various drug paraphernalia including a “loaded” hypodermic needle. It was also revealed that the mother of the child, Emily Mack, was previously under investigation by the Wayne County Children and Youth Services since before Willow’s birth due to drug abuse.

During an interview with Mack in March of 2020, police say she admitted to continuing to use illegal drugs inside the house including during the time of Willow’s death. Mack reportedly told authorities she was afraid of Tompkins because he had been physically abusive. Mack also told police that after Willow’s death Tompkins admitted to her that he didn’t remember much about the incident because he was high on drugs.