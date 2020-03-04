Couple charged after Susquehanna County Transcript fire

SUSQUEHANNA DEPOT BOROUGH, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Susquehanna County couple is facing arson charges after their business went up in flames five months ago.

State police say 69-year-old Charles Ficarro set a fire inside the Susquehanna County Transcript building in September 2019. His wife, 64-year-old Rita Ficarro, is accused of insurance fraud.

The 100-year-old building housed their weekly newspaper and the fire destroyed it and two adjacent buildings. The structures were torn down in October.

