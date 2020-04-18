County workers distribute food

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Susquehanna County is trying to alleviate the need at food banks in the county.

Friday, commissioners packed boxes that will be distributed to food banks next Tuesday and Friday. Food, drinks, paper towels, and pet food has all been donated by people in the community.

Each box will contain a meal for breakfast, lunch and dinner. County workers are trying to meet the growing need during the pandemic.

“We really did not know what to expect and when we walked in and the food got delivered last Friday, we walked in and saw the bags and the amount of food we were overwhelmed. The commissioners are so proud and grateful,” commissioner Elizabeth Arnold said.

County employees expect to help 600 families that are in need by the end of next week.