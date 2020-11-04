Counting of mail-in ballots continues in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The staff at the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections resumed the count of mail-in ballots at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.







“We received 57,066 by 8pm on November 3. We have counted approximately 37,000 so far (including last night). Additional staff has been added and sworn in with the goal of finishing late today or early tomorrow. Staff is moving at a pace of 3,000 an hour,” said Luzerne County manager Dave Pedri.

County Manager Dave Pedri tells Eyewitness News they added a dozen extra staff to assist in the count.

As of 11:15 a.m., about 33,000 of the 54,000 ballots have been counted.

Pedri says he does expect more ballots to come in the mail. He says the mail-in ballot count could be wrapped up late Wednesday night or Thursday morning. The official count cannot be confirmed until Friday since ballots received with a November 3rd postmark must be counted.

