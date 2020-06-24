Council talks Chief Matello’s suspension

COURTDALE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A week into the Courtdale police chief’s suspension for a controversial Facebook post, residents had a chance to make their voices heard.

Some say Chris Matello’s two-week suspension was too harsh, but others say in today’s climate, words matter and the chief should have known better.

The deep emotion surrounding the nationwide racial inequality protests taking center stage in Courtdale Borough Tuesday night. Around 30 people attended the city council meeting. Many were there to support Courtdale police chief Chris Matello, who was recently suspended.

“I’m just here to say my piece for him. I know he’s a good guy,” said a colleague of Matello’s.

One man protested outside for nearly six hours before the meeting began.

“For a man who gave so much, over a couple words…,” the colleague said.

Last week the council suspended Matello for two weeks without pay for a Facebook post that reads: “Just start shooting…This will end quick!!! This is making me sick.”

Matello claims he was not trying to incite violence and was reacting to “violence and riots across the country.” When the meeting opened for public comment, many criticized the council’s decision.

“He didn’t say it maliciously. He didn’t say it with intent to go around and shoot. He didn’t tell his officers to go around and shoot on site,” a friend of Matello’s said.

But council president Carl Hodorowski says words matter and there had to be consequences.

“When you make a statement like that as chief of police, something had to be done because there was a lot of cries for something to be done,” Hodorowski said.

And the criticism didn’t stop there. Last week the president of the Wilkes-Barre NAACP called for Matello’s termination. Solicitor for the borough, Sam Sanguedolce, says they cannot comment of personnel matters.

“He’s had his hearing and the discipline has been enacted. That’s really all we can say as to what happened to the chief,” Sanguedolce said.

Council members did not make any further disciplinary decisions regarding Matello at the meeting but thanked the public for their input. Chief Matello has served one week of his suspension with one more week to go.