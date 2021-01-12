Coughlin High School property sold, expected to bring retail and residential space

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wilkes-Barre Area School District’s Coughlin High School property has been sold to City Mills LLC for $1.65 million. The school board announced the sale at a meeting, Monday night.

It’s a win for the school district, as the announcement was made that the school’s property is being sold for future commercial and residential space in the Diamond City. The news comes as the district continues to build the new high school in Plains Township.

“We had several offers and the one the board accepted was the best offer for the district. It was one million, six-hundred and fifty-thousand dollars, with no requests for any tax leverage or tax advantage,” said Raymond Wendoloski, solicitor for the Wilkes-Barre Area School District.

Denise Thomas, Vice President of the Wilkes-Barre Area School Board, says all the money will go directly to the school district since they own the Coughlin property, while benefiting the city in return.

“It’s an awesome thing for the city, and the county and the school district. It puts us back on the tax rolls and we will be getting tens of thousands of dollars in tax profits.”

The Wilkes-Barre Area School Board tells Eyewitness News that the Coughlin property that is now sold includes the main building, the annex, the field, with the additional parking lot across the street.

Bernadette Christman, a former Coughlin High School graduate, shares her memories of the building and is happy to see it being sold for future development.

“Climbing up all those steps, it’s still something, and being in the basement, it’s still something to remember. And then it’s just really seeing this place go is sad, but seeing it made into something completely different is amazing because it’s just sitting here, nothing’s being used of it.”

Kathleen Handley of Plymouth Township is hoping this site will also bring more jobs.

“It’s in a good location, it’s close to downtown, walking-distance to a lot of things, so I think it’s a really good idea rather than be vacant.”

There’s no word on when construction will begin on the property.