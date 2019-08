(WBRE/WYOU) — The Northumberland County coroner tells Eyewitness News a 23-year-old woman was killed in a row home fire in Shamokin on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Brea Scandle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Testing revealed she died from carbon monoxide toxicity. Her manner of death is accidental.

The cause of that fire remains under investigation as of Wednesday night in Northumberland County.