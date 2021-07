WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Eyewitness News has learned more about a death investigation in Wilkes-Barre.

Investigators were called Thursday afternoon to an area behind Fairfield Inn and Suites on Kidder Street. They found the body of a man inside a truck in a dirt parking lot. The Luzerne County Coroner tells Eyewitness News he’s ruled out that foul play.

However, he says toxicology tests are needed to determine the cause of death.