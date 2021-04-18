Coroner on scene in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONORE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Eyewitness News has confirmed that the Monroe County Coroner and Pennsylvania State Police are at an active investigation in East Stroudsburg.

According to Monroe County Coroner Tom Yanac, one person is dead after he went on a routine skydive Sunday morning in Monroe County.

Yanac said the victim is a 71-year-old man from New Jersey. His name was not revealed.

An autopsy will be performed later this week to determine the cause of death.

State police are actively investigating a scene on Airstrip Road in East Stroudsburg where the Monore County Coroner was seen at the investigation.

This is ongoing and we will keep you updated as more information is given.