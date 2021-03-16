Coroner identifies father who attempted to rescue children from Lansford fire

LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — We are now learning the identity of the man who died in a Lansford fire on Monday. According to the Carbon County coroner, 30-year-old Jonathan Honey has been identified as the victim.

Lansford Police told Eyewitness News Honey was last seen trying to rescue his kids from the burning home.

Three kids and their mother escaped through the windows and were taken to the hospital but Honey did not make it out.

The coroner says the cause of death was carbon monoxide toxicity.

Another couple lost everything when the fire spread to the adjoining unit. The blaze burned a total of three homes.

Fire marshals are on the scene investigating.

Now, the community is trying to recover from this tragedy. Coal Miner’s Bar and Grill is collecting donations and raising money for the families involved. 10 percent of their proceeds will go to the families.

