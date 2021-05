FALLS TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We have an update on a story Eyewitness News brought to you earlier this week about a deadly discovery in the Susquehanna River.

Kayakers discovered a man’s body Tuesday afternoon near the boat launch off Route 92 in Falls. The Wyoming County Coroner identified the body as 64-year-old Charles Templeman III of Tunkhannock.

After an autopsy, it was determined Templeman accidentally drowned.