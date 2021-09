SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner was called to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer on Route 901 Thursday evening in Schuylkill County.

According to the Schuylkill County 911 Communication Center, the call came in at 5:14 p.m. for a report of a tractor-trailer versus a motorcycle on Route 901 at the Interstate 81 interchange.

As of approximately 7:45 p.m., Route 901 is still closed and there is no word on when the road will reopen.