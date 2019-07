KUNKLETOWN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a garbage truck crashed into a house Wednesday afternoon in Monroe County.

The Monroe County coroner was called to the scene of the crash on Lower Smith Gap Road in Kunkletown around 4 p.m. We’re told the driver of the county waste garbage truck was pinned under it.

State police were called in to reconstruct the crash. State police Lehighton are investigating.