Coroner Called to Route 940 Crash; Road Shut Down

POCONO PINES, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — According to the Monroe County 911 Center, the Coroner has been called to the scene of a crash that has a major road shut down in the Poconos.
Crews were called to the scene around 3 p.m Thursday afternoon for a report of a crash in the 2000 block of Route 940 near the Mountain Top Lodge.
We’re told two vehicles are involved. Route 940 is closed at this hour between Miller Drive and Pocono Crest Road.
A helicopter was called to the scene to transport the injured. No word yet on how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries.