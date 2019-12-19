Coroner Called to Route 940 Crash; Road Shut Down

POCONO PINES, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — According to the Monroe County 911 Center, the Coroner has been called to the scene of a crash that has a major road shut down in the Poconos.

Crews were called to the scene around 3 p.m Thursday afternoon for a report of a crash in the 2000 block of Route 940 near the Mountain Top Lodge.

Firefighters close Route 940 after a crash near The Mountain Top Lodge in Pocono Pines.

We’re told two vehicles are involved. Route 940 is closed at this hour between Miller Drive and Pocono Crest Road.

A helicopter was called to the scene to transport the injured. No word yet on how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries.