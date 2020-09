POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pedestrian was hit on Route 61 in Pottsville Wednesday evening.

It happened at the intersection of East Arch Street and Route 61 around 8 p.m. Route 61 north is closed at this hour.

A Schuylkill County Deputy Coroner is currently at the scene. Pennsylvania State Police are also there with their crash reconstruction unit as they investigate.