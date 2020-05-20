Coroner called to river amid search for man fleeing police

LEHIGHTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a coroner has been called to the scene of a search for a man who was fleeing from police and entered an eastern Pennsylvania river.

Officials said the Carbon County coroner was called Wednesday to the scene of the search of the Lehigh River in Franklin Township. Township police were pursuing the man Tuesday evening when he entered the river near a trestle in the borough of Weissport.

Police requested a dive team shortly afterward, and the search was suspended for the night but resumed Wednesday morning. Details on why officers were pursuing the man weren’t immediately available.