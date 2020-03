SCRANTON, LACKWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – According to the Lackawanna County Coroner, a 50-year-old woman who was found dead in her West Scranton home last week, died due to cardio respiratory failure attributed to COVID-19. A lab test revealed the woman tested positive for COVID-19.

The coroner said that this is the first pre-hospital COVID-19 death in Lackawanna County.

The woman’s name is not being released by the coroner.