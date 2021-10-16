Coroner: 93-year-old man dies two months after car crash in Sugarloaf Township

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County coroner says a 93-year-old man died on Friday morning, nearly two months after a car crash in Sugarloaf Township.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 13, Eugene Nenstiel was driving near the intersection of Rock Glen Road and Prospect Road when his vehicle collided with another vehicle, the coroner says. Nenstiel died from complications of multiple traumatic injuries.

Eyewitness News has not been told whether anyone else was injured in the crash.