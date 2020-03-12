Coronavirus to impact local court systems

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Coronavirus concerns will impact the way the courts operate in the coming weeks but unlike most parts of the community, they cannot close. Court officials from six counties in our region will meet Thursday to compare notes and plan strategies moving forward.

The officials agreed that as cases of the novel coronavirus increase across the nation and the state, they are entering uncharted territory.

“We have contingency plans for everything, except this,” Michael Vough, Luzerne County President Judge told Eyewitness News. “We do not have a contingency plan for a pandemic.”

As president judge of Luzerne County, Vough plays a big role in making sure justice is served but he admits that the novel coronavirus may be making that especially challenging.

“This virus is spread by human contact,” Vough said. “What we’re looking at doing is trying to change our schedules to limit the amount of people that are in courtrooms at one time.”

On Thursday afternoon, court officials from Wayne, Monroe, Carbon, Luzerne, Wyoming and Lackawanna counties met to discuss their response to the pandemic. The meeting was conducted over video conference at the Luzerne County Courthouse.

Originally, officials were supposed to meet in person but many did not want to leave their home counties in case something unforeseen happened relating to the coronavirus.

“The virus has no boundaries so we have shared problems with our neighboring counties that are all struggling to address the same issues,” said Mike Shucofki, Luzerne County District Court Administrator. “Of course it’s always better to get many people together many different minds with many different ideas.”

Some of the safety measures being considered include bringing in smaller numbers of people at one time for the jury pool. Instead of the usual 200, officials are considering asking just 50 people to come in to decrease close contact.

However all of this, Vough insists, is a work in progress.

“There really is no way to basically close for two weeks so we are looking at ways that we can limit the number of people we bring into our system,” Vough said.

Vough says he is also meeting with managers of other departments such as probation to see what can be done to limit the amount of people who come into the courthouses.