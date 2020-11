BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Annual Run for the Diamonds is going off without a hitch this morning.

Since 1908, this race had only been canceled twice, in 1918 and 1919, due to the Spanish Flu.

Organizers say they put protocols in place to ensure everyone’s safety.

Runners can also race virtually. If you send in your time, they will add you to the website.

