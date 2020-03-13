Coronavirus concerns close schools in Central PA

MIDDLEBURG, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Even before the Governor announced public schools would close, several in our area already planned to shut down. The Midd-West School District made the announcement Thursday night that they would be closed on Friday.

The decision came after an employee came in contact with someone who had just returned from a high-risk coronavirus country.

“Obviously our top priority is keeping all of our faculty our students and families and community safe,” said Rick Musselman, Superintendent, Midd-West School District.

Rick Musselman said there is one school in particular in the district he is keeping a close eye on.

“If we can help to stop the spread of the virus then that’s what well do,” said Musselman.

25 minutes down the road, the Shikellamy School District followed in their lead. Due to a potential exposure of coronavirus, all students in the district were dismissed early.

“I got to second period, middle of a math quiz, they had an announcement for teachers to check their emails and about five minutes later they started dismissing people and I’m like what’s going on what’s happening,” said Raiden Hauk, 9th grader at Shikellamy High School.

“I think it is important if a couple of students were exposed to it and they were obviously around other students and staff then I think it is important I don’t think its far fetched at all I think its very important to protect the other students and employees,” said Kelli Beister, Sunbury.

Community members shared their concerns.

“Well we were supposed to go on a cruise at the end of the month we’ve canceled that and other than that we’re just taking it easy and be careful,” said David Baumgartner, Sunbury.

“It’s kind of scary because it started out in china and now it’s right here. I work here at dollar general and our toilet paper and hand sanitizer we’re all out,” said Kyle Christensen, Sunbury.

Others are going on with their lives.

“None in this county, I think we’re alright,” said James Keitt, Sunbury.

“If you gonna get it you gonna get it one way or the other,” said Linda Lenig, Sunbury.

“I just got out of school early and I met up with one of my friends and I’m like you know what lets just hangout make something good out of the day,” said Hauk.

Musselman said he’s not sure how long the schools in the Midd-West School District will remain closed, but says they’re going to do a deep cleaning before they reopen.