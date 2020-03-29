Coronavirus cases climb at St. Luke’s Monroe Campus

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Donald Seiple, President of St. Luke’s Monroe Campus held a press conference Sunday afternoon, worried people in the county are not listening to warnings.

The president wanted to get it out there that people need to listen to the warnings from local, state and federal officials. Seiple said half of the admissions at St. Luke’s Monroe Campus are coronavirus patients.

The hospital is not testing all patients who enter the ER. They say they are ‘saving’ the hospital for serious COVID-19 patients. The president says most of the patients who are sent home feel better and later show no symptoms.

The reason behind the hospital not testing every single patient who enters, is because test results take days to get back.

Seiple says the amount of positive cases in Monroe County from the PA Department of Health is low because not every single patient showing signs is getting tested.

The president said Monroe County is becoming more like New York City and New Jersey than Pennsylvania as a whole when it comes to people being infected with the virus.

He warns residents to stay at home, do not have large gatherings, do not play ‘pick up’ sports, and do not cross state lines.

