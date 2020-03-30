Corky’s Garden Path adjusting during COVID-19 crisis

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With Easter just under two weeks away, gardening stores are taking a big hit due to coronavirus. At Corky’s Garden Path in Scott Township, they’re doing things a little bit differently because of COVID-19.

“This is uncharted territory for any business. Currently we’re not allowing any customers into any of our structures. Our best plan of action right now is we’re doing home delivery, delivery for organizations to a single location and curbside pickup,” Trevor Kashuba, Corky’s Garden Path owner said.

These weeks before Easter are a crucial time for local growers. Losing these sales has had a huge impact.

“We’re far below average. With churches being canceled across the commonwealth, the churches have canceled their orders. And with school closures, very few schools have kept their fundraisers,” Kashuba said.

Social media has played a huge role in helping them stay afloat during these troubling times.

“We have color layouts of tulips and hyacinth pictures that you can order right on our social media site by color or by variety,” Kashuba said.

Through it all, Corky’s still wants to help brighten your homes and bring joy during these hard times.

“We’re increasing production on vegetable crop. We’re increasing production on grab and go containers and hanging baskets. So everything’s ready to get out the door as quickly as possible,” Kashuba said.

Corky’s Garden Path also tells Eyewitness News they are cleaning and sanitizing all their surfaces to prevent the spread of COVID-19.