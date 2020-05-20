Cops: Man running from police jumps into river, disappears

FRANKLIN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man being pursued on foot by police jumped into a river in eastern Pennsylvania and disappeared under the water.

The chase in Franklin began shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, and the man eventually leaped from a train trestle into the Lehigh River. Authorities have not identified the man or said why he was being pursued.

Police and emergency responders soon began a search of the waterway in Carbon County, but it was suspended a few hours later. The search was scheduled to resume Wednesday morning.