Cooper’s Seafood House raises money to fight domestic abuse

(WBRE/WYOU) — Pressing the issue of domestic abuse awareness, a Scranton staple is doing its part.

Cooper’s Seafood House on North Washington Avenue sold some of its famous lobster bisque this week. 100 percent of the proceeds go to the Women’s Resource Center and Cooper’s kitchen was busy.

“We did over 1,500 quarts and we sold out so it’s over $12,000 raised. We are honored. We really are blessed as the community has given us so much. It’s so nice to be able to give something back,” Ryan Cooper said.

The Women’s Resource Center provides comprehensive services for female and male victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking.