Coolbaugh Township Prepares for Grand Celebration

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A community in the Poconos is getting ready for a big celebration this weekend.





Coolbaugh Township is celebrating its 225th anniversary this Saturday with lots of fun for the whole family. Community leaders and several non-profits have been working on the plans for a few months trying to make it both educational and fun. It all kicks off with a parade at 11:30am that ends at the municipal complex. There the historical association, library, fire department and parks and recreation will have plenty of things for kids and adults to do.

“They’ll be a bounce house, petting zoo, pony rides. The library will have games and activities. The historical association is going to have its annual art show and they’re also selling blueberry cobbler,” explains Ann Shincovich, Director Pocono Mountain Public Library

.

“I think it’s fantastic just in the fact that we can integrate the old-timers with the new people that have moved in recently and they can learn about what we’ve done in the past and where we’re going in the future,” noted Clare Colgan, Coolbaugh Township Supervisor

.

The event is free and runs until 4 pm. There will be shuttles running from the nearby firehouse to help with parking.

Need more information? WWW.COOLBAUGHTWP.ORG