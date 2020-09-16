Cooking up a good time during Rally for Restaurants in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna College partnered with the city of Scranton and Scranton Tomorrow to launch Rally for Restaurants.

Rally for Restaurants is an initiative to support local restaurants that are struggling due to COVID-19.

The college’s student-run restaurant, 409 on Adams, will let participating restaurants use their outdoor patio with heated tents, kitchen, student chefs, wait staff, food and beverages.

All proceeds will go to that night’s participating restaurant. The goal is to help these local restaurants offset funds lost due to capacity restrictions. Rally for Restaurants begins September 29th at 5 p.m. Reservations are required.

