Cookie Dough Recall

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Nestle is recalling some of its cookie dough products because of possible rubber contamination.

The recall covers some easy-to-bake refrigerated Nestle Toll House Cookie Dough Bars.

Along with tubs and tubes that were sold in the United States and Puerto Rico.

If you have one of the items affected, the company said to throw it away…

But it says to keep your proof of purchase and contact Nestle consumer services.

Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough Voluntary Recall Information | Nestlé USA

Consumers who may have purchased the products listed above should not prepare or consume them but should instead discard the product. Please retain your proof of purchase and contact Nestlé Consumer Services at nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com.

Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough Voluntary Recall Information | Nestlé USA

For consumer support and product questions please call 1-800-681-1676 or email nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com

Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough Voluntary Recall Information | Nestlé USA

Not impacted by this recall are the following products: Nestlé Toll House Morsels, Nestlé Toll House Ice Cream Sandwiches, Nestlé Toll House Edible Cookie Dough, and Nestlé Professional SKUs.

The recall is limited only to the ready-to-bake refrigerated products below, with batch codes that begin with 9189 through batch codes that begin with 9295.

Product Name Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz) Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz) Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Dough (18oz) Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (16.5oz) Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (30oz) Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Lovers Club Tub (80oz) Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (36oz) Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (80oz) Nestlé Toll House Fall’n Leaves Cookie Dough (16oz) Nestlé Toll House Frozen II Cookie Dough (14oz) Nestlé Toll House Holiday Chocolate Chip Tree Sprinkle (16oz) Nestlé Toll House Monster Munch (16oz) Nestlé Toll House Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough (14oz) Nestlé Toll House Triple Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16oz) Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Chocolate Chip Lovers (16oz) Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Turtles Cookie Bar (16oz) Nestlé Toll House White Chip Macadamia Nut (16oz) Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz) Nestlé Toll House Mini Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz) Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bar (16oz) Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Bar (16.5oz) Nestlé Toll House Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Bar (16.5oz) Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Cookie Bar (16oz) M&M’S® Everyday Cookie Dough (14oz) M&M’S® Ghouls Mix Cookie Dough (14oz) M&M’S® Holiday Cookie Dough (14oz)

Batch codes can be identified on the product packaging. Please utilize reference images below and look for the four-digit batch code after the “use or freeze-by” date and before the number 5753. Additional product information is available here.