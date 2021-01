SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – State Police are investigating the death of a convicted killer at a local state prison.

Edgar Gearhart was just 19 years old when he stabbed to death his mother’s boyfriend, Robert Blake, in Sunbury.

The 24-year-old Gearhart was found dead Thursday night in his cell at SCI Dallas.

Gearhart was serving a 10-to-20 year sentence for third degree murder.

The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of his death.