Controversy unfolding over job legislation

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Controversy is unfolding in Harrisburg over legislation that could be a game-changer for Pennsylvania and specifically northeastern Pennsylvania.

But state lawmakers and the governor are at odds over the legislation. It’s called House Bill 1100. Supporters say it can give a boost to the Pennsylvania economy the likes of which has never been seen before. But Governor Tom Wolf says to hold on a minute as he’s not convinced this legislation is all that and more.

“We’re talking about thousands of jobs that could be attached to this bill specifically about bringing manufacturing jobs here to northeastern Pennsylvania,” said State Representative Aaron Kaufer (R) 120th District.

Kaufer says House Bill 1100 is something that has never been seen before in the commonwealth. It would provide tax incentives for any business that uses natural gas in its production or products.

“We’re not just talking about blue collar manufacturing jobs but white collar jobs, engineering chemical fuel that’s out there,” Kaufer said.

The bill received bi-partisan support in both the House and the Senate and is now on its way to the governor’s desk for his signature. Supporters say the legislation is very similar to one that helped bring the Shell Cracker plant in Beaver County.

Some 7,000 people are employed there. Kaufer says this legislation may become a reality with or without the governor’s signature.

“It is veto proof. Majority in both the House and Senate and we are hopeful that the governor will just let this go into law or sign it,” Kaufer said.

But the governor is not convinced this bill is what it’s cracked up to be.

“But I want to make sure we do this right. I don’t want some general Tom Dick and Harry comes along, puts in some proposal for a cracker plant, they get this. I think there was a better way to frame this particular legislation I don’t like it,” Governor Wolf said.

Labor leaders tell Eyewitness News: “The message I have for the governor is sign the bill. Sign this bill and lets get to work. The pipelines are here, the ground has been drilled, the fracking is over. Lets take this program, help bring in high paying manufacturing jobs,” Warren Faust, president of NEPA Building and Construction Trades Council said.

Governor Wolf did not say whether he would veto it. But it automatically becomes law if he does nothing. Some environmental groups oppose the legislation, saying it gives away the store to the fossil fuel industry.