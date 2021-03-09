Controversy over Plymouth Borough bar

PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Plymouth councilman is asking the borough to help stop an embattled bar from reopening.

The establishment on East Main Street has a long history of violent crimes including murder, and alcohol violations. Now the same family has applied for a new liquor license.

The borough has until September to try to intervene. After an executive session, council members said they need to talk to the solicitor and the district attorney to determine how to move forward.

“There have been shootings, there have been fights, there have been 911 calls.” “we are thrilled when it closes down and we are terrified when it opens,” said Barb, who lives near the bar.

The bar at 177 East Main Street in Plymouth last shut down in 2017 after the third murder on the premises. But Councilman Alec Ryncavage says residents have been calling him, outraged since January when a new liquor license application appeared in the window.

“The previous owner, who actually had his license revoked, of one of the original bars back in 2009 appeared on this new application under his daughter’s name but this time as a private lender, so there is a clear connection between the troubles of this bar and the bar that is to come to Plymouth,” Ryncavage said.

Ryncavage says the building owner, Neil McMahon, who operated a bar on the premises under several different names before he lost his license, is trying to reopen. This time as Maddy’s Pub.

The bar was called Old Tymers Pub when the Luzerne County DA’s Office filed a nuisance bar complaint and ordered it to close in 2009.

The DA’s office alleged police responded to more than “100” 911 calls at the location related to fighting, drug activity, rape, weapons and criminal mischief. In court documents, the Liquor Control Board stated McMahon was cited for nearly every liquor code violation and acknowledged intimidating witnesses, permitting illegal drug use, gambling, and serving alcohol to a 14-year-old boy.

“We don’t want another nuisance, the same nuisance bar to come back into this town. We don’t want it, but we have to make sure the way we’re going about it is the right way,” Council president Ronald Kabusky said.

Mayor Frank Coughlin says council does not want the bar to reopen, especially as the borough is trying to revitalize.

“We don’t need business where our police are going to be tied up and it’s going to be a bigger problem,” Mayor Coughlin said.

And neighbors say they don’t want to go back to living in fear. Council has until September to intervene.

“Somebody was killed at that bar on more than one occasion. What does it take,” Barb said.

Eyewitness News reached out to McMahon for a statement and have yet to receive a response. Mayor Coughlin says council will hold a special meeting soon to discuss how to move forward.