Controversy follows Rhode Island team into Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Controversy follows Little League World Series team as the tournament starts.

The Rhode Island team is accused of breaking the rules by a team they beat in the national playoffs. The accusation coming from the coach of a New Hampshire squad who claims members of the Rhode Island team store signs during their game, which is a violation of Little League rules.

The New Hampshire coach reported the claim to umpires who investigated the matter and issued a warning, but did not eject anyone.

Little League International says it considers the matter to be closed.

The Rhode Island team plays the Southeast team this afternoon at 3 pm.