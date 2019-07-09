Controversy buzzing around Beehive Monument

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Something designed as a source of pride is now a source of controversy in downtown Wilkes-Barre. It’s a monument with nearly 200 brick-like plaques but one of those recently installed plaques is being called into question.

The Beehive Monument features plaques bearing the names of individuals, businesses and even phrases. But there’s one, in particular, that’s raising eyebrows because it bears the name of an alleged hate group.

“Everyone is equal so I don’t think it should be there,” said Tihar Farris of Wilkes-Barre. He was talking on Tuesday about the brick-like plaque engraved “East Coast Knights of the True Invisible Empire”. It’s the name of a Ku Klux Klan organization. Mr. Farris said, “That shouldn’t be there at all. That just shows hate from no matter where it’s from it’s still hate.”

The controversial brick-like plaque on the four-sided monument is located on the same side as one sponsored by the Wilkes-Barre NAACP. Like the other plaque sponsors, East Coast Knights paid $35. What’s unusual is the payment came in the form of a money order issued in Texas. Wilkes-Barre City Administrator Rick Gazenski said, “Why would somebody in Texas want to put a brick for $35 on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.” Mr. Gazenski says the brick was actually purchased in 2016 but because the city doesn’t install the markers unless they have nine at a time, it didn’t go up until three weeks ago.

East Coast Knights is identified as a hate group by Southern Poverty Law Center: a U.S. non-profit which specializes in civil rights matters. The East Coast Knights website insists it doesn’t preach hate but wishes to “preserve the White Christian ways.” So why would the Diamond City consider putting up the organization’s plaque? Mr. Gazenski said, “Because of the constitution it had to go up.”

Marlene Garren says she wishes there was more respect for others but when it comes to matters of the Beehive Monument the Wilkes-Barre woman said, “It belongs to everybody and that’s the way it is. And it does belong to the person who did sponsor the brick.” Mr. Gazenski added, “They’re all entitled. They are all entitled. It’s just a matter of how we want to have the perception of the town.” When asked if that’s a big thing, he replied “A huge thing. It’s huge.”

Mr. Gazenski says he doesn’t want the controversial marker to take away from the positive image the downtown and the monument aim to promote. He fears as word spreads about the plaque, it will become a nightmare for the city.

The city is still selling plaques for its Beehive Monument and hopes to avoid any more controversy. Eyewitness News reached out to both the East Coast Knights and the Wilkes-Barre NAACP but did not hear back from either group in time for this report.