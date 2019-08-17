(WBRE/WYOU) — A controversial abortion bill may soon get a re-do in Congress.

Republicans in the House have demanded a vote on the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Act but Democrats have refused to take up the legislation. Republicans argue the proposal will save lives, while Democrats call it an attack on reproductive rights.

Tom McClusky of March for Life says the Born Alive Act mandates medical care for a fetus that survives an abortion and prison time for any doctor or healthcare worker convicted of failing to comply.

“These babies are born alive and then left to die,” McClusky said.

“Let us put a bill on the floor to protect babies after they’re born,” U.S. Representative Liz Cheney (R)- Wyoming, said.

Republicans need the signatures of about a dozen more Democrats to force a vote when they return from summer recess.