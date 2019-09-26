Continuing the healing process

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s something no one should have to endure. Losing a loved one to random violence.

Wednesday night, a local organization in central Pennsylvania took steps to help remember those who have been lost and continue the healing process for those left behind.

Back in 2007, Congress recognized the National Day of Remembrance for murder victims. Wednesday night in Williamsport, they are trying to start an annual celebration of the murder victims’ lives as well as the support for their families.

“It allows us to remember our loved ones. Sometimes in the mix of life, we forget about them or others forget about them. This way they are always in remembrance. It’s their special day,” survivor Stacy Stetts said.

Bridget Irwin and three other victim advocates have been working with families of homicide victims for just under two years. It’s an organization called Angels Family Unite.

“I originally started working with it in Alabama and Florida and when I moved back home and relocated to Pennsylvania, I figured it was something that our area definitely could benefit from. Apparently tonight, that was proven correct,” Irwin said.

Wednesday night marks the first of a hopefully growing and annual Night of Remembrance ceremony.

“It makes me realize there’s other people out there like me. you can lean on other people that have the same life story as you do. I definitely drew a lot of strength from seeing other people here today,” Stetts said.

Some shared stories, others prayers and songs, but all have been affected by suddenly losing a loved one.

“They would be able to be amongst people who share this kind of pain, who know what they’re going through because not everybody knows,” Stetts said.

There is hope that more events like this will help build a network of support.

“It’s definitely a family that nobody wants to be a part of but that we are all so blessed to have. Tonight showed incredible strength with our families,” Irwin said.

Of course, Angel Families Unite knows that there’s far more victims and families of victims that were represented on the boards. They need to know that they are a part of this family.